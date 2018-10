Everett captain Giovanni Raduazzo slams into Eagles’ quarterback Bobby Wiesenhahn in the backfield just as he gets a pass off toward the sideline. Down 10-0 in the first quarter, Everett faced its greatest challenge on Friday night at Boston College High School in Dorchester, but ignited the offense in the second quarter under the leadership of Mike Sainristil. The Tide then cruised to a 34-10 win to remain undefeated