Police Briefs 10-10-2018

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Mali Washington, 34, 401 Ferry St., Everett, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Lynn Croft, 62, 8 Walnut St., Everett, was arrested for shoplifting.

Arturo Silva, 31, 46A Wyllis Ave., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Herberto Silva-Nunes, 41, 46A Wyllis Ave., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, Aug. 24

Edward Hurtado, 48, 155 Newman St., Revere, was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Miguel Junqueira, 38, 611 Broadway, Everett, was arrested for a customs immigration violation.

Robert Lineham, 62, 32 Kent S., Somerville, was arrested for larceny.

Luciana Ryan, 40, 93 Irving St., Everett, was arrested for operating motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

Pablo Medina, 26, 129 Leyden St., East Boston, was arrested for shoplifting.

Monday, Aug. 27

Welton Almeida, 43, 98 Gilman St., Somerville, was arrested for operating motor vehicle on a revoked license, marked lanes violation and warrant.

Jodi Faria, 35, 8 Winsor Road, Billerica, was arrested for breaking and entering vehicle, warrants and carrying a knife.