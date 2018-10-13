Everett Library Staff Lists Events Being Planned

Shute Memorial Library

October 22nd, 3 p.m.

Parlin Meeting Room

Come to the Shute Memorial Library to build a 3D object to print on our 3D Printer. You will learn how to get started in Tinkercad, and open source 3D modeling software before learning how to send your design to the library to be printed on our Flashforge 3D printer. All materials provided. Intended for ages 13+.

Halloween Paint Night

Tuesday, October 23rd from 7-8:30 p.m.

Parlin Library

Come join Trisha To for a Spooky Halloween Paint Night on Tuesday, October 23rd from 7-8:30 PM! Create your own masterpiece with simple steps taught by the instructor. This class is free and open to the public ages 11 and up. To register or for more information please call the Parlin Memorial Library at 617.394.2302.

A Pleasant Pairing, Tea and Chocolate

Parlin Memorial Library

Saturday, October 27th at 3:30 pm

If you joined us for the Scent-sational Aromatherapy class last year, you’re going to love this! Kim Larkin is back to show us how to pair tea and chocolate, discuss the history of both, offer tea infused baked goods, display antique teapots and lace, and test your knowledge with a trivia quiz, poetry, and more. Celebrate the chill air of Fall with a warm cup of tea and the sweetness of chocolate. Supported by a grant from the Massachusetts and Everett Cultural Councils.