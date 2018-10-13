DiDomenico Secures $75K for Opioid Treatment Services at CHA

Sen. Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) recently announced that his amendment providing $75,000 for the Cambridge Health Alliance Everett Care Center to increase access to office-based opioid treatment services was included in the final Fiscal Year 2019 budget.

As Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate, DiDomenico was able to secure a number of amendments for his district in the Senate version of the budget, including this $75,000 for CHA. After filing this amendment in the Senate version of the budget, he worked to advocate for its inclusion in the final version of the budget.

“Cambridge Health Alliance provides many critical health services for our community, including substance abuse and addiction services,” said Sen. DiDomenico. “As we continue to battle the devastating opioid epidemic in our Commonwealth, it is crucial that we provide our local care providers with the resources they need to continue providing first-class care to their patients. I am very proud to support CHA and the work that they do, and it is my hope that this $75,000 will go a long way towards supporting their opioid treatment services.”

This is the second budget cycle that Sen.r DiDomenico has secured additional funding to increase access to CHA Everett Care Center’s office-based opioid treatment services.