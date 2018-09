Mike Mangan, Council President Peter Napolitano, Councilor Rosa DiFlorio, At-Large City Councilor

John Hanlon, Tricia DiDomenico, Sen. Sal DiDomenico , School Committeeman Marcony Barrios, Councilor Michael McLaughlin, and School Committeeman Frank Parker gathered for a photo to help celebrate homecoming on Friday night, Sept. 21. More than 1,000 people, according to the City, came to celebrate homecoming in the first-ever fireworks celebration at Glendale Park.