Night Shift Cleared for Live Music Indoors, and Wood Waste Permit Held Up

Live music is coming to Night Shift Brewery on Santilli Highway.

Monday night, the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) voted 4-1 to grant a variance allowing live music at the brewery. Board Chairman Joseph DeSisto cast the lone vote against the request.

“We rent out our space for wedding receptions, and we are not allowed to have live music,” said Michael O’Mara, Night Shift Brewing co-founder. “We’ve had to turn people down because they are not able to use the space.”

The live music would only be allowed in the 2,500-square-foot indoor function space and not outside.

O’Mara said the brewery may also bring in small bands to play on the weekends. The brewery is open until 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closes at 10 p.m. on Sundays.

“We do not keep typical bar hours,” he said.

•In other business Monday night, the ZBA denied an appeal by 347 Third Street Realty Trust asking that the board rescind a building permit for the foundation of the first of four buildings at the proposed apartment complex on Boston Street – which is now Wood Waste.

The owners of the former Wood Waste property in Everett, at 85-87 and 111 Boston Street, are planning to build 535 units for the Everett side, along with more than 600 units across the street on the Chelsea side – with that project being done by another developer.

Attorney William Sheehan, representing a contractor across the street from the proposed development, claimed the ZBA gave the owners of the Wood Waste property an extension to apply for the building permit that was longer than is allowed by law. He also claimed that his client would face adverse effects if a large residential development were to be built next to his business.

“My client is 120 feet away from this development and he runs a contractor’s yard,” said Sheehan.

He said contractors should expect to be next to similar business with noise, dirt, and dust and that the residential development would lead to complaints about a legally operating business near their property.