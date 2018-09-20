MGC Wrapping Up Wynn/Encore Investigation, Likely to go Public in October

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) announced on Thursday, Sept. 13, at its regular meeting in Boston that it is still wrapping up its investigation of Wynn Resorts and plans to begin looking at the rollout of the investigation on Sept. 27.

MGC Director Ed Bedrosian said investigators from the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) were working hard to finalize the investigation. He added that the IEB members were actually in Las Vegas last week working on the investigation.

He also said he hopes that they can begin planning for the public rollout of the investigation at the Sept. 27 regular meeting. Though he did not specify a delivery date, it is expected that the investigation would become public in October.

“Our investigators are balancing a sense of urgency with an uncompromising commitment to diligence and thoroughness,” he said. “I have continuously provided our best and most thoughtful estimates on the conclusion of this investigation, and will continue to do so; however, comprehensive fact-finding and analysis must take precedence. As a result, investigators do need some additional time to complete their work, which some thought would be this month. We believe investigators are in the final phase of their investigation and it would be appropriate at the next public meeting to talk about the process of how this matter is presented and decided by the Commission.”

He specified any agenda item would not be on subject matter, but only on process.

MGC Chair Steve Crosby said it is more important to get it right than get it quickly.

“We are all certainly anxious to get this going, but we have to get this right,” he said. “Our mantra over the past six years has been to get things right. It’s more important to get this right than to get this fast. Do what you have to do.”

Encore Boston Harbor said they continue to work closely and cooperatively with the MGC, and look forward to the public discussion of the investigation.

On Monday, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox told reporters that the company was happy to work with the MGC, and he also said he is extremely confident that Encore will be opened by Wynn in June 2019.

He also told reporters that the resort casino project is not for sale. He attributed a few reports in Las Vegas trade publications to invented stories by gaming competitors.