Everett Homecoming Celebration,with Fireworks, Scheduled for Sept 21

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett are pleased to once again invite Everett residents to the City’s Homecoming Celebration.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, Sept. 21, beginning at 6 p.m. at Glendale Park.

For a second year in a row, a grand finale fireworks show will close out the event. The firework show, which will be shot off at Glendale Park and timed to an exciting musical accompaniment, will be after sundown at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “This is a day that you don’t want to miss. As Mayor, it has always been important for me to make sure that my administration offers a variety of programs, events, and opportunities for our residents and I greatly appreciate that so many people come out to enjoy these programs.”

Starting at 6 p.m., residents are invited to Glendale Park for musical entertainment from Everett’s own, The Local Scruff, and activities for family fun, including bouncy houses and all in one sports arena. Food vendors will also be in attendance, and most will be Everett alumni.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “Community celebrations are one of the reasons why Everett was named one of the top 10 places to live in Massachusetts. Please come join the celebration of our schools and our community. I hope to see everyone there.”