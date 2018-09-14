Village Fest to be Held this Saturday,September 15

The City of Everett’s Village Fest, the ultimate street fair featuring music, food, craft beer and spirits will take place in the Village Business District this Saturday, September 15, from 3 to 9 p.m. This year’s festival will feature the legendary rock band, Sugar Ray, as well some of the area’s top food trucks, beer from Craft Brewers Guild, Village Bar & Grill, Bone Up Brewing Company, Down the Road, Night Shift Brewing, spirits from Short Path Distillery and kids activities for the afternoon. Entry to the festival is free, and will go on rain or shine.

THE MUSIC

Sugar Ray is an American rock band from Newport Beach, California. Originally forming in 1986 and playing a heavier new metal styled music, the band achieved mainstream popularity in 1997 with their more pop influenced single “Fly.” The song’s success of which led the band to shift its style dramatically to the more radio-friendly pop sound with their subsequent releases.

Their best-selling album, 14:59, was released in 1999, and featured popular singles “Every Morning,” “Someday,” followed by a self-titled album in 2001 featuring the single “When It’s Over.” Also featured on the two music stages will be local favorites Whale’s Tail, The Gravel Project, Whiskey 6, Daemon Chili, Darren Bessette Band, Hal Holiday & The Tones, Local Scruff, Perfect Example Band, Perennial Quest, and Problematik& DJ.

THE FOOD

Some of the area’s best food trucks will be on hand offering, Asian, Mexican and Middle Eastern cuisine, as well as BBQ, bacon, pasta, homemade ice cream sandwiches, cupcakes and much more. Food trucks include, Dining Car, The Bacon Truck, Munch Mobile, Square Deli, Saté Grill, Teri Yummy, Cupcake City, Tenoch Mexican, Northeast of the Border, Frozen Hoagies, Dean’s Concessions and Cravin Shallots.

THE DRINKS

Local craft beers and drinks will be available from Craft Brewers Guild as well as Everett’s own Bone Up Brewing Company, Down the Road, Night Shift Brewing and Short Path Distillery will be on hand as the perfect complement to the food trucks. Craft Brewers Guild and Village Bar & Grill will also be hosting a beer garden. Home Depot will provide free, non-alcoholic beverages.

TRANSPORTATION

The City of Everett, Uber, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have teamed up this year to make getting to Village Fest both safer and easier for everyone. Uber users will be offered a discount if they use a certain promo code, while going and leaving Village Fest. The promo code will be announced soon on the City of Everett’s website and Facebook page.

THE CITY

Presented by the City of Everett and Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Village Fest has been created to showcase the great businesses and culture that exist in the City. “We are excited to share all that Everett has to offer with everyone in the region,” says Mayor DeMaria. “This is a celebration of the City and we invite people from all over to join us for an afternoon and evening of great music, food, drinks and fun.”

In addition to the music, food, beer and spirits, there will be lawn games dispersed throughout the festival, as well as vendor booths showcasing local businesses and organizations. It is a true citywide celebration and not to be missed.