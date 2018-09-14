Everett Man Attends VFW Auxiliary National Convention

Lee Spatafore of Everett, a member of Medford Auxiliary 1012 attended the 105th VFW Auxiliary National Convention at the Bartle Hall Convention Center in Kansas City, MO.

The convention marks the completion of her two-year term on the National Council of Administration, which governs the Auxiliary between national conventions.

A highlight of the convention was the second annual Circle of Excellence Ceremony, where 21 Department (state) presidents were honored for their leadership during the 2017-2018 year.

Other highlights included the opportunity for members to view all 49 entries of the Young American Creative Patriotic Art entries and the ‘Buddy” Poppy displays, in addition to attending several events with the VFW, such as the Joint Opening Session and the Patriotic Celebration on Tuesday evening.

During the convention, National President Dee Guillory commended the 2,000 attendees for all their hard work in honoring veterans and supporting deployed military personnel and their families. Members have spent millions of dollars and volunteer hours helping the heroes of our country.

The National President also thanked members for volunteering nearly one million hours in the nation’s hospitals, and donating $3,000 to VFW Veterans and Military Support Programs, which includes Operation Uplink to provide long-distance calling opportunities to deployed soldiers and hospitalized veterans.

The election and installation of new National President Sandi Kriebel, a Life Member of Yingling-Ridgely Auxiliary 7472 in Ellicott City, MD., and the other 2018-2019 National Officers on Wednesday, July 25, concluded the convention and brought Guillory’s term to an end.