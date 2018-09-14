Everett High School Evening School Starts September 24

Mr. Frederick F. Foresteire, Superintendent of Schools, announced that Evening School at Everett High School will begin on Monday evening, September 24, 2018.

Classes being offered are Introduction to Computers, Introduction to MS Office, GED Prep, English for the Foreign Born, Conversational Spanish, and Conversational Italian.

All courses are held once or twice a week, Mondays and Wednesdays, for 10 weeks (excluding holidays), from 6 to 8 p.m.

Classes begin on Monday, September 24, 2018. Tuition ranges from $125 to $160, depending on the course. Register in person at Everett High School, 100 Elm Street in the main office, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, September 17, 18, and 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.