Pressley Defeats Capuano:Capuano Took Everett by a Vote of 65% to 35%

The world was turned on its nose Tuesday night in the 7th Congressional District race when Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley surprised everyone with a solid victory, ousting Congressional Michael Capuano from the seat he has held for 20 years.

Capuano conceded the race around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a long day of campaigning that included stops in Everett with Sen. Sal DiDomenico and others, as well as stops in Charlestown with Mayor Martin Walsh at his side rallying voters.

Pressley didn’t appear in Everett Tuesday, and had made only a few visits here during the campaign – most recently about two weeks ago at a forum. Pressley did visit Chelsea on Tuesday, where she enjoyed more support than in Everett.

In his concession speech, Capuano noted that many established legislators within the 7th district were also ousted, including state representatives in the South End of Boston and Jamaica Plain.

“Clearly the district wanted a lot of change,” Capuano said. “Apparently the district is upset with a lot that’s going on. I don’t blame them. I’m just as upset. So be it. This is the way life goes…The last eight months most of you have worked very hard for us. I’m sorry it didn’t work out, but that’s life and this is ok. America is going to be OK. Ayanna Pressley is going to be a great congresswoman and Massachusetts will be well represented.”

By 9:55 p.m., the Associated Press had called the race.

In Everett, Capuano scored well – as he did in other locales nearby too. He beat Pressley 65 percent to 35 percent. However, it wasn’t enough to help him take the entire district.

With the win, Pressley scored one of the biggest upsets in Massachusetts politics, and she also becomes the first African American woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress.