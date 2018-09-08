Peabody Man Charged in Alleged Killing of Small Dog

A Peabody man was charged with killing a small dog in the backyard of a home on Hoyt Street last Sunday, Sept. 3.

Police Chief Steve Mazzie said officers responded around 9:20 p.m. after they received calls about a distressed dog, with one caller saying it sounded like someone was hurting the dog.

Officers found a man in the backyard with the dog, and the dog appeared to be non-responsive.

Based on observations made at the scene, police officers noted severe injuries and believed the dog had been assaulted. It apparently had died just before they arrived.

After a preliminary investigation, police charged the man with killing the dog.

Steven Severino, of Peabody, was charged with animal cruelty.

He was arraigned in Malden District Court on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said Everett will not tolerate this kind of behavior.

“I am shocked and saddened by the death of this animal,” said DeMaria. “We all know that dogs love us unconditionally and are the truest of friends. Behavior like this will not be tolerated in this city and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”