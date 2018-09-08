Obituaries 09-05-2018

Maria LoConte

Of Everett

Maria LoConteof Everett died on August 27.

She was the loving sister of Antoinette of Everett and Vincent of Lynn and the late Ronald LoConte, adored aunt of Gina Wynn of Florida, Katelyn LoConte of Chester, NH, Jacquelyn LoConte-Morris and Victoria LoConte and great aunt of Gaberiella Morris and the loving companion of Buddy the cat. Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was at Glenwood Cemetery in Everett. For guestbook and more information, please visit www.roccofuneralhomes.com.

–

Barry Leavitt

Retired aerospace engineer

Barry K. Leavitt of North Kingstown, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 30, at South Kingstown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was 74 years old.

The husband of the late Joan P. Gove-Leavitt and father of the late Kenneth A. Leavitt, Sr. and Barry K. Leavitt, Jr. he was born in Everett, the son of the late Ralph E. Leavitt, Jr. and Gertrude M. (Severance) Leavitt.

Mr. Leavitt worked as an aerospace engineer for the U.S. Air Force for many years until his retirement. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus where he was an Honorific Life Member of Assembly #1055 and a member of the St. Francis Council #2011 of North Kingstown. He was a Communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church.

Active with the RI Jaycees for over 15 years, Barry was the Outstanding State Director from 1973-1974, Secretary from 1975-1976, and was the recipient of multiple awards.

He leaves his loving step-children: Katherine Gove of Harrodsburg, KY, Melinda Soderberg of Wakefield, Eric Gove of Newkirk, OK, Sarah Rockwell of North Kingstown, Bessie Shaw of Richmond, and the late Margaret Butler-Maine. He was the cherished grandfather of AleashaGeurts van Kessel, Nicole Leavitt, Kenneth A. Leavitt, Jr. , Amanda Pacheco, 12 step-granchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St. North Kingstown. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett will be private.

Arrangements are by The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main St., Wickford Village, North Kingstown, RI. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Knights of Columbus St. Francis Council 2011, P.O. Box 471, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com