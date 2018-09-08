Everett Football Opens Season at Xaverian:Pierre Set for Head Coaching Debut

Theluxon Pierre will make his debut as head coach of the Everett High School football team Friday night when the Crimson Tide play Xaverian in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

Pierre has taken over the leadership of the state’s most successful program from John DiBiaso, who is now the head coach at Catholic Memorial. Everett has won the last two Division 1 state titles, both versus Xaverian.

Pierre couldn’t have picked a tougher opening game opponent than the always-tough Xaverian squad, who will be playing its first game under the new lights in Westwood.

Sophomore Duke Doherty is the likely starter at quarterback following the transfer of All-Scholastic Jake Willcox to Milton Academy. Returning All-Scholastic Mike Sainristil and newcomers Isaac Seide and SamyLamothe should add firepower to the Everett offensive attack.

Offensive linemen Wilson Frederic and Jalen Smith (moving over from the tight end position) are highly rated seniors who will bring leadership up front.

Senior defensive end Gilbert Kabamba and the talented Lamothe, a defensive back, were also among the “players to watch” in the Boston Herald.

TIDE NOTEBOOK

While Xaverian will be a tough enough assignment in front of its packed home stands, Everett may have an event bigger test in Week 2 against a loaded Mansfield team that returns eight starters on defense.

Dillon “Duke” Doherty was a youth football superstar in Winthrop, following in the footsteps of his father, Rob, a former Winthrop High football standout who is now an assistant coach on the Everett High staff. Duke has waited patiently to take over the reins of the Everett offense and he will get that golden opportunity beginning Friday night.

Mike Sainristil has to be pleased with Virginia Tech’s dominating win over Florida State Monday night. Sainristil has committed to the Division 1 Hokies who play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Pre-season consensus All-American Lukas Denis returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown in Boston College’s 55-21 win over UMass at Alumni Stadium. Freshman Jason Maitre saw action in the victory.

Other Everett High alumni excelling were R.J. Fialli, who led the Framingham State defense with nine tackles in a 34-13 victory over Endicott; Anthony Norcia, who made his college debut for Merrimack; David Zorilla, who had a 23-yard TD reception for the Bryant University Bulldogs; and Duval Paul, who began his sophomore season at Georgetown with a 9-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown in a 39-14 win over Marist.