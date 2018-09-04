Sugar Ray to Headline 4th Annual Village Fest on Sept 15

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced this week that the band Sugar Ray will headline the 4th Annual Village Fest on Santilli Highway on Sept. 15.

The City of Everett is partnering with Encore Boston Harbor, Craft Brewers Guild, and Suffolk Construction for the fourth Annual Village Fest, a citywide celebration that will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 15.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “I want to personally thank our friends from Encore, the Craft Brewers Guild, and Suffolk Construction for their significant financial commitments to Village Fest this year. Without their donations we would not be able to bring in world-renowned band, Sugar Ray to our great City. This year’s show will be fantastic.”

The past three editions of Village Fest have been a great success, with huge turnouts from residents of Everett and several surrounding communities. This year, the City of Everett expects to welcome even greater numbers. Accordingly, the festival will be enlarged to include more popular food trucks, more themed games and more locally crafted beer and spirits. There will also be a greater variety of information booths from local businesses and vendors. The sponsors have lined up an array of popular musical ensembles.

After much anticipation, Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced last week that Sugar Ray would headline the show.

Sugar RayÊis an AmericanÊrockÊband fromÊNewport Beach, California. Originally forming in 1986 and playing a heavierÊnew metalÊstyled music, the band achieved mainstream popularity in 1997 with their moreÊpopÊinfluenced single, “Fly.” The song’s success of which led the band to shift its style dramatically to the more radio-friendly pop sound with their subsequent releases.

Their best-selling album,Ê14:59, was released in 1999, and featured popular singles “Every Morning”, “Someday”, followed by aÊself-titled albumÊin 2001 featuring the single “When It’s Over.”

The City is also excited to announce the opening bands:

MAIN STAGE:Ê

3 p.m.ÊWhale Tail

4 p.m.ÊThe Gravel Project

5 p.m.ÊWhiskey 6

6 p.m.ÊDaemon Chili

7 p.m.ÊThe Darren Bessette Band

8:15 p.m. Sugar Ray

B STAGE:Ê

3:30 p.m.ÊHal HolidayÊ& The Tones

4:30 p.m.ÊThe Local Scruff

5:30 p.m.ÊPerennial Quest

6:30 p.m.ÊThe Perfect Example

IN-BETWEEN SETS:Ê

6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.ÊProblemattikÊwith DJ CJ

Other sponsors include: Gilbane Building, Schnitzer Steel, Dav El-Boston Coach, Delta Dental, JRM Hauling & Recycling, Bone Up Brewing, Boston Paddle, Night Shift Brewing, Down the Road Brewers, Short Path Distillery, Everett Bank, Paddle Boston, and Teddie Peanut Butter .