Mass Gaming Still Ironing Out Last Parts of Investigation into Encore

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) investigation into the Encore Boston Harbor/Wynn Resorts company is still in the final stages, and a date for a public presentation of the findings has yet to be scheduled.

A spokesperson for the MGC told the Independent that the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) is now in the final phase of the investigation into the sexual misconduct of Steve Wynn and what it meant for the rest of the company. Former CEO Wynn has resigned long ago, but the investigation has also been looking at who knew what and when. To be a qualifier for holding the license, one would likely not have been known to have mislead the MGC when it did its initial Wynn investigation some years ago.

The spokesperson said the staff will soon begin to focus on the logistics for the public presentation of the findings, but the format and date of that meeting has not been determined.

The MGC will issue a public notice once that information is available.

It is expected that the presentation will be made in September.