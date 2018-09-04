Looking at the Election:After Months of Campaigning, State Rep, Congressional Races Move to the Voters

There have been numerous debates, several rallies, and endless discussions within the city’s coffee clatches about the state representative race between three qualified candidates over the summer, but this coming Tuesday, Sept. 4, the talk ends and the voting begins.

State Rep. Joe McGonagle faces stiff competition from Candidate Gerly Adrien and Candidate Steve ‘Stat’ Smith in the Sept. 4 Democratic Primary, where the seat will be decided as there is no one running on the Republican side in the November election.

All three candidates have been working hard in the last week, each having major events.

McGonagle held a well-attended BBQ at the Silver Fox, rallying his base.

Meanwhile, Adrien held a successful canvassing on Saturday, knocking on doors throughout the city with Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards.

Not to be forgotten was an exciting time at the Schiavo Club by Smith last Friday night that attracted numerous supporters.

The vote comes after Labor Day, so the expectation for turnout is measured, but those who have been excited about the race will certainly be turning out.

A key thing to look at is who has been energized more by all the campaigning. Each candidate has their base, and getting them out on Sept. 4 will be the greatest task.

Everything after that is gravy.

The candidates have penetrated deep into the neighborhoods, using voter lists to knock on doors and pinpoint their support. It will be of great interest to see just how effective all of that footwork has been for each candidate.

The biggest point of discussion throughout the entire election, though, is who might cannibalize whom. Many believe that some of the candidates may have supporters that overlap, leaving a clear lane for the third candidate to cruise to victory amidst the split.

Some think Smith and McGonagle could overlap, while others say Adrien and McGonagle might have similar supporters. Another popular line of thought is that the new candidates, Adrien and Smith, may be fighting over the same votes while McGonagle enjoys an unmovable base.

Seeing the answers to all these questions is why voters love elections.

¥A race that has been lively in Everett is that of Congressman Michael Capuano against Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley Ð both of whom are running for Congress in the Democratic ticket.

Both have visited Everett with some frequency, but Capuano seriously upped the ante in Everett lately.

He boasts the support of most every elected official Ð save a few who have been swayed by the arguments of Pressley, who has been polished and professional throughout.

The scales seem to tip towards Capuano in Everett right now, but it’s a big district that stretches all the way down through Boston and to Randolph on the South Shore. How that works out is anyone’s guess.

¥A less heralded race in Everett, but one that will be on the ballot and has been contentious, is the contest between Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim and long-time Secretary of State Bill Galvin.

Galvin has been a stalwart in the State House for many years, and has been very critical of Zakim.

Zakim has returned the favor.

A debate two weeks ago between the two had some very big fireworks shot off from both candidates.

Zakim has had some strong endorsements statewide, which has turned some heads, but Galvin also has the experience of years in the seat.

It will be one to watch.