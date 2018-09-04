Family Resource Center Prepares More than 300 Kids for School

On Thursday, August 23, the Family Resource Center in Everett, managed by Eliot Community Human Services, provided more than 300 children in the community with backpacks filled with back-to-school supplies including binders, notebooks, $50 gift cards for sneakers, and other school essentials.Ê Families also received a bag of groceries and the children participated in fun activities such as face painting and cupcake decorating. Ê

The event was underwrittenÊby the Berlin Family Foundation, and items were donated by Tufts Health Plan, the Ohio Family Foundation, Eliot Community Human Services, Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, and The Everett Grace Food Pantry.

Members of the community including the Department of Children and Families, North Suburban WIC, ABCD Boston, YMCA, CHA, and the City of Everett came to share information on their services and add to the school supplies giveaway.Ê

Liliana Patino, Director of the Family Resource Center, was thrilled with the event, “We are so grateful for the generosity of our community which means over three hundred children are going to be able to start their school year with new backpacks, school supplies and new shoes. Remember what you are doing has an eternal value that cannot be measure. Thank you for all your support.”