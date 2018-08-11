Two Major Debates This Month to Feature All State Rep Candidates, One Also Features Congressional Candidates

Two major debates this month, on Aug. 14 and Aug. 20, will feature all three state representative candidates on the Sept. 4 ballot, and the Aug. 20 debate will also feature both Congressional candidates as well.

First, the Everett Democratic City Committee will host a debate for state representative candidates on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and Candidates Gerly Adrien and Steve ‘Stat’ Smith will be joined by State Rep. Joe McGonagle for the first time. Rep. McGonagle was unable to attend previous debates.

The Everett Democratic City Committee will present the debate, and it will be moderated by Sue Flicop of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, Newton Chapter.

The debate will be held at the Parlin Memorial Library beginning at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend what promises to be a lively and informative event.

¥Then, on Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m., a number of community-based organizations from Everett and Chelsea will sponsor a state representative debate and a 7th Congressional debate in the same night.

The event will take place in Everett at the Pioneer Charter School of Science, downstairs hall, 51 Summer St.

That debate will potentially feature all three state representative candidates Ð including Adrien, Smith and Rep. McGonagle. That debate will also potentially feature Congressman Michael Capuano and Candidate Ayanna Pressley.

All have been invited to participate, but not all have confirmed as of yet.

The overall debate is hosted by Everett’s La Comunidad, Inc. and Chelsea’s GreenRoots.

Co-Sponsors include City Life/Vida Urbana, Everett Community Growers, Everett Safe & Welcoming Coalition, MA TPS Committee, MassVOTE, Mystic River Watershed Association, OneEverett, and Our Revolution Everett.

Participants will hear from the candidates on issues such as immigration, environmental justice, housing, education, youth opportunities, and good jobs. Additionally, the forum will follow a “round robin” format for residents to have the opportunity to participate in a meaningful exchange with the candidates.