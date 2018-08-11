August Events Being Planned at Parlin Library

The following events are planned at the Everett Libraries:

Code Kids

Saturday August 11

at 1 p.m.

Parlin Memorial Library

Due: Monday July 30

Join the Everett Public Libraries for Code Kids! A club where children and teens can learn how to code in a fun environment. The next club meeting will be on Saturday, August 11th at 1PM at the Parlin Memorial Library in the meeting room. There is no registration required, and all library programs are free and open to the public. New members are always welcome! For more information please call the Branch Librarian at 617-394-2308 or the Parlin Children’s Librarian at 617-394-2306.

Sensory Story Time

Sat., Aug. 11 at 11 am

Parlin Memorial Library

August’s Sensory Story Time at the Parlin Memorial Library will be on Saturday, August 11 at 11:00 am. Sensory Story Time is especially for those children who have difficulty interacting in large groups. Songs, stories and activities are chosen to encourage participation and movement. All ages and abilities are welcome! The program is free, and there is no registration required. Please call the Parlin Library at (617) 394-2306 for more information.