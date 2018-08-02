Zoning Board to Hear Townhouse Plan for Village’s Carter Street

The City’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will face a power-packed agenda on Monday, Aug. 6, when the hear several petitions, including a townhouse proposal in the Village on what is now a commercial building.

Core Group Realty is proposing to build five, three-story townhouses at 27 Carter St., where there is now a single-story contractor building/yard. The commercial building would demolished to make room for the attached, wood-framed townhouses.

The proposal would be condos, not apartments, and would include a garage parking space and a driveway space.

The proposal only needs a variance that, if approved, would allow tandem parking in the garage and driveway to meet parking requirements. All other requirements fall within the zoning for the area.

Because the lot is irregularly shaped due to a railroad easement, it doesn’t allow for two spaces in front of the units.

“Although the applicant could do this as of right, it would be less attractive solution to the parking,” read the application concerning the idea of spreading out 10 cars across the front. “The applicant would prefer to have more green space in the front of the building, which a tandem configuration would provide.”

Core Group is made up of Marcelo Rinaldi of Medford, Rogerio Fracisco Ferreria de Morais of Medford, Dauro Aquino of Revere and Mucio Martins Aquino of Franklin Street.

They are represented by Attorney Paul Delory.

•Another major proposal will come from Greg Antonelli of GTA regarding his desire to build an apartment building at 605 Broadway. The four-story building would have 18 units, 1,295 sq. ft. of first-floor retail and no parking. It requires 40 parking spaces.

There would be a variance necessary for parking, for the density (1.5 FAR required and 2.49 FAR proposed), and for the special exception retail.

The matter came before the ZBA last summer, but was withdrawn before any discussion.

•A home at 21 Linden St. owned by Diogenes Petrolini, of Belmont, is requesting a driveway for two cars and a new stairway for a door.

•Finally, after one year of business, the Village Bar & Grill is coming to request an additional use – live music. The restaurant has operated without live music to date, but would like to include some music combos – including maybe a jazz brunch on the weekends.