Gov Baker Signs Bill to Up Smoking Age to 21

Last Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a state law which will raise the legal age to buy tobacco products statewide from 18 to 21.

The bill also broadens existing prohibitions on public smoking to include e-cigarettes, and prohibits the use of tobacco products on the grounds of any public or private primary, secondary, or vocational school. Additionally, the new law will prohibit the sale of tobacco products by any pharmacy, hospital, or other entity that offers health care services or that employs any licensed health care providers.

“Raising the age to buy tobacco products in the Commonwealth is an important step to prevent addiction for young people and encourage healthy choices,” said Baker. “We appreciate the Legislature’s collaboration to pass this bill that will limit the purchasing of cigarettes and other harmful products for those under 21 to support long term health for the next generation.”

“This is a big step toward our ongoing effort to curb tobacco use among children and young adults,” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo. “Thank you to Chairs Hogan and McMurtry and to my colleagues in the House and Senate for their work to balance protecting the health of our children with creating stability for our retailers and preserving rights for adults.”