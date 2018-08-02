Everett Public Libraries News and Notes

Rockets: There and Back Again

Tuesday, August 7 at 2 pm

Parlin Memorial Library

Problem solving skills and engineering are the highlight of this travelling program from the Museum of Science. Children will build a rocket and brainstorm about how to bring a payload back to Earth. This is a hands on program that explores the science of space and inspires imagination. The program is recommended for children in grades 1-6, and space is limited so please register at the Children’s Desk. This program uses latex balloons. This program was funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Everett Cultural Council, and is free and open to the public. Please call the Children’s Desk at 617-394-2306 for more information.

Books and Brews

Wednesday, August 8th at 7:00 pm

Down the Road Beer Co.

Want to share your love of reading while drinking a freshly poured pint? Everett Public Libraries and Down the Road Beer Co proudly present Books & Brews! A book club for people who love beer! Join us for our next meeting on Wednesday August 8th at 7pm in the Down the Road Beer Co Taproom as we discuss The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah! Copies of the book are available for checkout at the Shute Memorial Library and can be sent to the Parlin Library upon request. Books and Brews will be held at the Down The Road Beer Co Taproom at 199 Ashland Street in Everett. For more information, please contact the Shute Information desk at 617-394-2308. Must be 21+ to attend.

Yarn Club

Wednesdays, August 8 and 22 at 1 pm

Parlin Memorial Library

The Yarn Club is for crochet enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. Bring your projects, questions, and skills to share! There will be limited supplies available, as well as limited beginning instruction for new crocheters. Yarn Club will be held at 1 pm on the following Wednesdays in the summer: August 8, and August 22. This program is free, open to the public, and supported by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. There is no registration required. Please call the Parlin Memorial Library at 617-394-2300 for more information.