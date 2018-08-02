Encore Boston Harbor Hits $10 Million Mark in Wages to Everett Residents

Officials from Encore Boston Harbor announced on Monday that they had hit the $10 million mark for wages paid to Everett trade workers on the project.

Encore President Bob DeSalvio said the $10 million went to 170 workers who put in 160,000 on the resort casino. It represents five percent of the total construction workforce.

“Mayor DeMaria made it clear to us from day one that hiring Everett residents was a priority,” said DeSalivo. “We are glad that so many hard-working people from Everett are working on our site and we hope that trend continues as our resort positions open up.”

DeSalvio noted that they have also awarded nearly $35 million in construction contracts to Everett companies to date – that in addition to the $10 million to workers.

The hiring for non-construction jobs is about to heat up very soon, with the City and Encore cooperating on a jobs campaign that will begin on Aug. 8. Encore and the City will host a career fair at the Connolly Center from 8-10 a.m. and then from 6-8 p.m.

This month, applications will become available for the local “dealer school” that is opening up at Cambridge College on Sept. 4 in Charlestown. The cost of attendance is $1,100 and will last 16 weeks, 20 hours per week. There will be 50 scholarships available for those who meet the requirements.