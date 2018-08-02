Democratic City Committee Debate will Feature All Three Candidates

The Everett Democratic City Committee will host a debate for state representative candidates on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and this time all three candidates will be in attendance.

So far, there have been two debates for the seat, and incumbent Rep. Joe McGonagle has not attended either of those events. On Aug. 14, he has agreed to participate with candidates Gerly Adrien and Steve ‘Stat’ Smith.

The Democratic City Committee will present the debate, and it will be moderated by Sue Flicop of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, Newton Chapter.

The debate will be held at the Parlin Memorial Library beginning at 6:30 p.m. All three candidates – incumbent Joseph McGonagle, Gerly Adrien, and Stephen ‘Stat’ Smith – have accepted the invitation to debate.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend what promises to be a lively and informative event.