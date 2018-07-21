Former Everett High Football Standout Competes On

Former Everett High football standout John Uga has competed and qualified in the American Ninja Warrior Season 10 Philadelphia tryout competition.

Uga competed in May in Philadelphia, but the episode for tryouts there aired on June 25.

He successfully completed almost all of the obstacles, but fell on the Lightning Bolts challenge – a new challenge introduced this year.

His time up to then was 1:46 and it was good enough to earn him the 30th and final spot in the Philadelphia City Finals competition later this summer.

American Ninja Warrior airs on NBC every Monday at 8 p.m.