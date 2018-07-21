Candidate for State Rep Adrien Releases Her Policy Manual

Gerly Adrien, candidate for the 28th Middlesex District State Representative, has released her policy manual in advance of the Democratic Primary. It outlines what would her role as a State Representative for Everett would look like. As a dedicated professional, Adrien is devoted to uplifting our vibrant community. Her passion for improving Everett is the bedrock of her campaign, and will be the foundation of her tenure as your State Representative.
Every week, until Election Day, which is Tuesday, September 4, Adrien will be picking a few to outline what is in the policy. If you want the full copy of the manual, please check out her website www.gerlyadrien.com or give her a call at 617-835-8267, and she will gladly drop one off to you. Below is the outline of the priorities she highlights:
Arts & Culture
Civic Engagement
Economic Growth
Education
Emergency Response Plan
Environment
Finances In Order
Healthcare
Healthy Massachusetts Initiative
Housing
Immigration
Improve Efﬁciency
Improve our Streets
Improve Transparency
Increase Tech Savviness and Digital Brand
Public Safety &Criminal Justice
Seniors
Transportation
Women
Youth Agenda
“When I started this campaign, I emphasized how our community would be priority,” she said. “I held six listening tours events, knocked the whole district and simply listened to everyone to create this policy manual. I am super proud to be talking about how I would serve Everett, which is what we are lacking in our State Rep. My opponents have not done this. I care about our community and will work very hard if I am elected as your next State Representative. Please review and let me know your thoughts. I am always open.”
One of her most important initiatives for Everett’s young people is found in her Youth Agenda. This comprehensive plan to improve life for Everett’s youth intends to strengthen educational and after school resources. Our youth are our future and they keep inspiring Adrien every day.
Everett does not need another money or career-oriented politician. Adrien is different – she is someone who has dreamed of working with you and our community to improve our City. She looks forward to working together for Everett.