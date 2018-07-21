Candidate for State Rep Adrien Releases Her Policy Manual

Gerly Adrien, candidate for the 28th Middlesex District State Representative, has released her policy manual in advance of the Democratic Primary. It outlines what would her role as a State Representative for Everett would look like. As a dedicated professional, Adrien is devoted to uplifting our vibrant community. Her passion for improving Everett is the bedrock of her campaign, and will be the foundation of her tenure as your State Representative.

Every week, until Election Day, which is Tuesday, September 4, Adrien will be picking a few to outline what is in the policy. If you want the full copy of the manual, please check out her website www.gerlyadrien.com or give her a call at 617-835-8267, and she will gladly drop one off to you. Below is the outline of the priorities she highlights:

Arts & Culture

Civic Engagement

Economic Growth

Education

Emergency Response Plan

Environment

Finances In Order

Healthcare

Healthy Massachusetts Initiative

Housing

Immigration

Improve Efﬁciency

Improve our Streets

Improve Transparency

Increase Tech Savviness and Digital Brand

Public Safety &Criminal Justice

Seniors

Transportation

Women

Youth Agenda

“When I started this campaign, I emphasized how our community would be priority,” she said. “I held six listening tours events, knocked the whole district and simply listened to everyone to create this policy manual. I am super proud to be talking about how I would serve Everett, which is what we are lacking in our State Rep. My opponents have not done this. I care about our community and will work very hard if I am elected as your next State Representative. Please review and let me know your thoughts. I am always open.”

One of her most important initiatives for Everett’s young people is found in her Youth Agenda. This comprehensive plan to improve life for Everett’s youth intends to strengthen educational and after school resources. Our youth are our future and they keep inspiring Adrien every day.

Everett does not need another money or career-oriented politician. Adrien is different – she is someone who has dreamed of working with you and our community to improve our City. She looks forward to working together for Everett.