GerlyAdrien Invites You to 29th Birthday and Campaign Kickoff Celebration July 28

GerlyAdrien, candidate for state representative in the upcoming Democratic primary, is more than thrilled to invite everyone to her 29th Birthday and Campaign Kickoff Celebration. The event will be held on Saturday, July 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Village Bar and Grille, located at 38 Norman St.

All are invited, free to attend.

As a commitment to community service every year, Adrien will announce her commitment for this year at the event. This year’s theme will be Youth First Focus.

“Each time I walk around in Everett, Everett youth are excited to see my face on the yard sign. They know that it is possible to run for office and reach for the stars. That’s what this race is about. It’s about our community, helping each other. Unity first. My whole life has been dedicated to service and hard work,” Adrien stated.

In response to some of the negative comments about where Adrien has been for the two years since the election, she will state how she has been working hard in the cancer/sickle cell community and attending MBA business school. Adrien has been able to help support clinicians and researchers to receive up to $750,000 in funding as well as managing a budget of $4.5 million for the department.

“It saddens me to know that my opponent is spreading rumors about me without actually asking me what I have been doing,” she said. “I walk with pride and integrity. I started a new role in understanding the healthcare space, where I work at Boston Medical Center for the past year and half. I am super proud of what I have been able to accomplish there so far. I had to work really hard to get into Boston University Questrom School of Business, which is rated top 35. Let’s talk about working full-time where I manage and train staff, attending classes from 6-9 p.m. during the weekdays and on weekends from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., in addition to numerous hours of team projects. Also, during my first semester, I participated in a MBA case competition, traveling to Maryland, where my team (I was the captain) won first place…

“I can, also, talk about how I helped provide resume coaching to youth and policy advocacy to organizations,” she continued. “Last, I can talk about how I won public speaking for strategy in my second semester. Due to the campaign, I had to delay taking classes and other opportunities, where I could have elevated in my work environment. I will gladly talk about the work I have been doing the past two years with no hesitation. Perhaps our current State Representative can talk about what he has solely done for the past two years in an open forum / debate.”

In 2016, GerlyAdrien ran for State Representative for the 28th Middlesex District as a first-time candidate with no name recognition and fell just 600 votes short of winning. She is running again to continue the fight to improve education, economic development and quality of life for the people of Everett.

The democratic primary election date is Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Adrien needs volunteers. Please call her at 617-835-8267 or email at gerly@gerlyadrien.com if you have further questions.