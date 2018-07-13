From the Mayor’s Office

THE SHUTE LIBRARY OFFERS NEW SUMMER KIDS PROGRAM

The Shute Children’s Librarian will provide cardboard and an assortment of duct tape in bright colors that can be used to create and invent something unique. Best suited for ages 6 and up, this program will take place in the Children’s Craft Room from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday July 19, and also on Thursday, July 26. Children can attend one or both sessions. Contact the children’s desk to reserve a spot: 617-394-5008, as space and supplies are limited.

Seniors on The Road

Please join Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging for an exciting trip to the Lakes Region Summer Musical Theater, “Newsies” The Musical & Hart’s Turkey Farm. This exciting trip takes place Thursday August 16. Our luxury coach departs the Spring Street Parking lot at 9 a.m. We will arrive in Meredith, NH for a delicious lunch at Hart’s Turkey Farm. Here, you will have a choice of Roasted Turkey, Sirloin of Beef, or Baked Haddock. After lunch we depart for the theater for the Disney musical, “ Newsies”, a story based on the real –life news strike of 1889. Finally after the show, we depart the theater for home with a stop along the way at Kellehaus Ice Cream Shop. For additional information, please call Dale at 617.394.2323 or Ida at 617.394.2260



Please join Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Council on Aging for a special trip Tuesday, July 31, for lunch at MassiminoCucinaItaliana and a walking tour of Boston’s North End. We will depart the Connolly Center at 11 a.m. When we arrive at the restaurant, you will be transformed back in time to this “Old World” Trattoria. This delicious meal will consist of antipasto, pasta, your choice of veal, chicken or salmon, dessert and coffee. After this delicious lunch, there will be a guided walking tour of the historic North End. Attendees will see such sights as the newly restored St. Leonard’s Italian Church, with a chance to visit the gift shop. We will also have time to visit unique shops, like Polcari’s Coffee and Spices, Café’s, and the Rose Kennedy Greenway. We will have time to stop at Café Paradiso, where they make homemade gelato, if you wish to purchase it. We will then depart for home about 4pm. For additional information, please call Dale at 617.394.2323 or Ida at 617.394.2260