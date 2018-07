The Zion Church Ministries of Everett will play host to the first of at least two planned candidate forums for the state representative race on July 18.

Zion Church’s Bishop Robert Brown announced that his church would host a Coffee with the Candidats forum on Weds., July 18, at 7 p.m.

The forum will feature questions and answers directly to the candidates.

So far, Candidate GerlyAdrien and Candidate Steve ‘State’ Smith have agreed to participate in the forums.