Everett Begins District 12 Tournament with a 8-0 Win Over Somerville

With the season now over after the White Sox claimed the Major League championship, Everett Little League’s 12U All Stars began play for the District 12 Tournament this past week.

The route to the Williamsport Tournament launched with a bang, as Everett dominated Somerville, 8-0, on Thursday, July 5, at the Lewis Monk Field in Melrose.

Pitcher Matt Turilli let one hit over five innings of play, and Christian Delgado kept the scoreboard clean to close out the game. On the batting end, Omar Marshall hit a massive three-run home run, while Turilli again starred with a three-run triple.

“We had strong defense, played well all-around,” League Vice President Oscar Vega said. “Bats came alive as a team.”

Although the players compete against each other during the regular season, Vega said he believes the team’s greatest advantage is their chemistry.

“We always remind these kids: during the year, you’re on opposite teams, but at the end of the year, you’re competing together as one,” Vega said.

The Everett 12U All Star roster features (in alphabetical order): Andrew Crasco, Christian Delgado, Nathan Delgado, Alex Lara, Justin Longmore, Omar Marshall, Domenic Papa, Albert Santana, Alex Tello, Matthew Turilli, Enrico Vega, Jaiden Williams.

•Along with the District 12 Tournament, Everett Little League featured three teams—age 9, 11 and 12—competing in the Jimmy Fund Little League Tournament. The 9-year-olds began play with a game on Sunday, July 8.

“The Jimmy Fund hits home to us because we’re raising money to support those kids who can’t play baseball, those young kids who are battling the terrible disease of cancer,” Vega said. “Every year, we try to win baseball in the tournament, but it’s more than that.”

District 12 has been among the top districts in total funds for the past eight years, Vega said.

The Everett Little League will host fundraising events, including the 2018 Jimmy Fund Cut-A-Thon on Sunday, July 22, and movie night on Saturday, July 28. For more information on upcoming events and ways to donate, visit www.everettlittleleague.com.