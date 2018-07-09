Girl Scout Troop Thanked for Helping with Wreath Project

On Monday, June 26, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Everett City Council welcomed Girl Scout Troops to City Hall to thank them for volunteering to help with the Veteran Memorial Wreath Project and presented them with citations. These troops helped ensure that the City reached their goal to place wreaths around Glenwood and Woodlawn Cemeteries for Memorial Day.

The Mayor and City Council expressed their sincere gratitude to the girls and troop leaders.

The Mayor stated, “I know how busy life can get and for you to take the time to help make this event a success is greatly appreciated. There is no question that this city is great because of the generosity of Girl Scouts like you, who donate your valuable time.”

By partnering, the City and troops worked to remember and honor our service members who have sacrificed their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms.