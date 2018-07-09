Everett Ready to Celebrate the 4th on the 7th

After last year’s City Independence Day celebration – the first one with fireworks in a generation or more – this year’s celebration on July 7 in Glendale Park promises to be even bigger and better in several ways.

First off, the fireworks.

City officials said NorthStar Fireworks – which specializes in shooting off fireworks in tight, urban environments – will be back with another great show in the heart of Everett. This time, though, they will up the level of the show with a better display and a patriot ground feature on the field of the park.

Hint: Think red, white and blue flailing in the air.

The celebration alongside the fireworks show will start at 4 p.m., with the fireworks show taking shape around 9 p.m.

This year, the celebration and carnival will take on more of a ‘Midway’ feel as Elm Street is closed down and all of the music and games will take place along the street.

Live music will start at 4:15 p.m. with Hal Holiday and the Tones. They will be followed by The Perfect Example Band. Finally, the headliner show will be Everett’s own Rebound – let by Geo Politis.

On the Midway, the City Council will be giving out free popcorn and cotton candy, while Sen. Sal DiDomenico will be offering slush and toys.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria will have a booth where they will have glow sticks and patriotic item, while the City will sponsor a free BBQ of hot dogs and hamburgers for everyone.

Other features include inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides, a trackless train around Glendale, carnival games and a photo booth.

RCN Cable will sponsor an ice cream giveaway.

As an added plus, earlier in the day, the City Council will revive the tradition of holding Youth Races at the Independence Day celebration.

On July 7, the races will begin at 10 a.m. for boys and girls. The age groups will be as follows:

3-4

5-6

7-8

9-10

and 11-12.

The races will be followed by a watermelon eating contest for kids, and also a bike/doll carriage/wagon decorating contest.

That portion of the day will conclude by noon.