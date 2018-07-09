After 30 Years, Oliver St Holds Final Block Party

No street in Everett has done Independence Day quite as spectacularly as Oliver Street.

The two-block enclave between Cottage and High Streets has blocked off the street and had a large neighborly gathering for the past 30 years. This year, however, the tight-knit community had its last gathering.

Jim Vecchio announced recently that last Saturday’s Oliver Street July 4th celebration would come to an end this year.

Vecchio said there are simply too many people to name who have contributed, and neighbors from all over the street, and former neighbors who have re-located, always come back.

The celebration has been a testament to how close the community has been throughout the years.

This year, several city councilors were present, and Congressman Michael Capuano stopped by to mark the occasion.

Though it was sad to see the block party end after so many years, the spirit of the day was one of excitement and fun – with neighbors viewing a wall of photos from year’s gone by and also enjoying the summer and their street.