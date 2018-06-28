Everett Little League Championship Rounds Begin

The Everett Little League’s season is coming to a close as both the Major League and the Minor League began their respective championship rounds. The competition between the Red Sox (13-3-0) and the White Sox (12-2-2) in the majors began with a 5-0 Red Sox win on Saturday, June 23.

“The White Sox and the Red Sox are pretty evenly matched,” Everett Little League President George Castiello said. “It should be a close [series].”

In the second round, the White Sox swept the Tigers (6-9-1) and allowed only a single run during the two-game series. The Red Sox played it up in the other end, putting up 10 runs to close the series against the Pirates (7-8-1) after a close 2-1 win in the first game.

The championship series, originally set to start on Tuesday, June 26, was pushed up to the weekend due to potential rain. Whereas the minors can continue to their season past any date, the Major League must complete the season by July 5, when the Everett All Stars will begin competing at the District 12 Tournament, Castiello said.

The White Sox claimed the first seed after winning the tie breaker by beating the Red Sox three out of four times during the regular season.

The Minor League, which began its championship round on Tuesday, June 26, also saw two sweeps on its journey: The Indians (8-7-1) beat the Brewers (7-8-1), while the Astros (13-2-1) continued their regular season dominance with a combined score of 29-7 over two games against Royals (4-10-2). While he noted the Astros’ dominance, Castiello said talents run on both teams.

“Both teams have great players, excellent future Major Leaguers,” he said.

While the Astros have only lost two games during the regular season, the Indians have been responsible for one of them. In their last matchup of the season, the Indians pummeled the top team, 15-4.

With the season nearing its end, Castiello noted his gratitude for the directors of each program who made the season possible.

The next game for the Major League will be on Thursday, June 28, if necessary. The Minor League’s championship round will continue the same day.

Note: Tuesday’s schedule, which may have been impacted by the weather, and results were unavailable at the time of print. For updates, visit everettlittleleague.com.