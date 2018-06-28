Everett Democrats Elect New Officers

Everett Democrats have chosen new party leaders that include a number of new officers and ward chairs and officers. At a recent caucus, longtime Democratic City Committee Chair Patti Cheever was re-elected as co-chair along with newcomer Gerly Adrien. Cheever is Senior Administrative Assistant, Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. Adrien is Finance and Grants Manager for Boston University Medical Center, Hematology and Oncology Section.

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico was elected vice chair, community activist and youth advocate Stephanie Martins as secretary, and consultant Renee Ann Solano as treasurer. GuerlineAlcy, who works in the office of Mayor Carlo DeMaria, was chosen as affirmative action officer.

The ward chairs elected are:

Ward One: Wayne Matewsky, city councilor

Ward Two: Martins, community activist and youth advocate

Ward Three: Richard Eliseo, Jr., clerk in city clerk’s office

Ward Four: Patrick Scully, communications consultant, author of “The Everett Stimulus” political blog

Ward Five: Mark Puleo, Vice President of Client Services for NGP VAN, Inc.

Ward Six: Samantha Lambert, Business Development Manager at Honda Cars of Boston

“It’s very encouraging to see so many new people becoming involved with the committee,” said Co-Chair Cheever. “These newly elected officers bring together a group of people who will combine experience and new ideas that can only serve to strengthen the committee.”

“When we talk about democracy, let’s remember the people first,” Co-Chair Adrien said. “Together, we can increase voter participation, unity and more awareness on how our government should be working for us. I am truly happy to serve with Patti and look forward to working with everyone here in Everett.”

The executive committee and ward chairs plan to hold community events in the city throughout the summer, fall and beyond. They will be announced as plans are finalized.