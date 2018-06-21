Encore to Make Final $12.5 Million Payment on June 25

Encore Boston Harbor will make its final pre-opening payment of $12.5 million to the City on Monday, June 25, at the same time opening up the dedicated Encore Boston Harbor jobs office in City Hall.

While it will be the last $12.5 million payment, it is by far no sad good-bye.

In fact, it only marks what officials say will be the beginning of much-larger payments, with the Host Community Agreement kicking in when the casino opens on June 25, 2019. That opening of the casino doors unlocks payments of $30 million annually to the City of Everett.

There have been no commitments for the use of the final $12.5 million, but in the past the City has used it for tax relief to the public to combat rising property values/tax bills.