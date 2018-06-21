Carroll Center for the Blind Honors Individuals with Vision Loss Who Are Making an Impact

The Carroll Center for the Blind, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, has recognized five outstanding individuals who are blind or visually impaired through its annual Carroll Society Awards.

During the awards ceremony on June 7, 2018, the following individuals were inducted into the Carroll Society:

Erich Manser, of Littleton, an accessibility evangelist for IBM Corp.;

Tanja Milojevic, of Everett, a braille production specialist at the Perkins School for the Blind’s Braille and Talking Book Library;

Kathy Taylor, of Bedford, principal information developer at the software company Micro Focus; and

Tyler Terrasi, of Framingham, a transportation coordinator for the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority.

The Carroll Center also recognized Jay Blake, of Barnstable, as the “Blind Employee of the Year” for his work as founder, president and crew chief of Follow a Dream Racing, a professional drag racing motor sports team. Blake, who was inducted into the Carroll Society in 2013, was presented with the Thomas J. Carroll Award for Employment.

The Carroll Society Awards recognize blind and visually impaired employees who have made significant contributions to their companies or nonprofit organizations by their outstanding ability and job performance. Individuals are chosen because, despite vision loss, they are exemplary employees and contribute to the overall culture of both their business and community.

“Despite vision loss, these individuals are not only making an impact on their organizations but serving as an inspiration to everyone around them,” said Gregory J. Donnelly, president and CEO of the Carroll Center for the Blind.

About the Carroll Center for the Blind

Established in 1936, the Carroll Center for the Blind empowers those who are blind and visually impaired to achieve independence and to lead a fulfilling life. The nonprofit organization provides services for individuals of all ages including vision rehabilitation services, vocational and transition programs, assistive technology training, educational support, services for seniors, and an optical shop. For more information, visit www.carroll.org.