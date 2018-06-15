Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts (PPFM) Endorse State Rep Joseph McGonagle for Re-Election

State Rep. Joseph McGonagle was formally endorsed by the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts (PFFM) for his re-election as state representative in the 28th Middlesex District. PFFM represents the more than 12,000 active and retired professional firefighters of Massachusetts.

“The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts are proud to unanimously endorse Rep. McGonagle for re-election as State Representative in the 28th Middlesex District. We appreciate his support in the effort to protect our members from occupational cancer. PFFM members’ health and safety is our number one priority, and we look forward to continuing to work with him on Beacon Hill to ensure that working families have a voice. We are proud to support those who support us,” said Rich MacKinnon Jr., president of PPFM.

Craig Hardy, Everett firefighter and union president, said “The choice to support Joe for re-election is an easy one. A vote for Joe is a vote for honesty, integrity, and experience.”

“I am so humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of PFFM,” said McGonagle. “There are people who have lived their whole life wondering if they made a difference…Firefighters do not! They are incredible people who work hard to serve our Commonwealth every day. I’m proud to fight for them on Beacon Hill.”

On another campaign not, Rep. McGonagle will officially open his campaign headquarters at 142 School St. on Saturday, June 16.

McGonagle is officially opening his campaign headquarters to further engage the Everett community and share his experiences as a public servant.

The opening will take place from 9-11 a.m. on June 16.