Gerly Adrien Challenges Opponents to Forum /Debate

Gerly Adrien, candidate for the Democratic primary for State Representative, sent out certified letters this week to opponents, State Rep. Joe McGonagle and Candidate Stephen ‘Stat’ Smith, for two to three forums or debates held prior to the Democratic primary on Tuesday, September 4.

“Everett voters want to hear more about why we are running,” said Adrien. “Many have asked me when will there be a setting where this will happen. I am committed. I have no reservations. I hope my opponents make a commitment as well.”

With the Democratic primary just three months away, as of today, the citizens of Everett have not had the opportunity to evaluate any of the candidates.

During the last Democratic primary, two planned candidate forums were held in Everett: the first was held at Zion Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 6, 2016, and the second one was held at the Parlin Library on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.

State Rep. McGonagle declined to participate, Adrien said.

Adrien is requesting commitments in her letter, as stated below.

“Therefore, I am requesting that together we hold two or three forums or debates prior to the election on Tuesday, September 4. I cordially request a written response within seven days accepting this invitation to hold a series of two-three forums or debates and, further, a written response within 14 days with specific dates and times that you would be available for these events,” read the letter.

In 2016, Gerly Adrien ran for state rep. for the 28th Middlesex District as a first-time candidate with no name recognition and fell just 600 votes short of winning. She is running again to continue the fight to improve education, economic development and quality of life for the people of Everett.

For more information, call Adrien at (617) 835-8267 or email at gerly@gerlyadrien.com.