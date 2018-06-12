Everett Kiwanis Club’s Frank Mastrocola Bocce Tournament Set for June 9

The Everett Kiwanis Club is proud to announce that the field is set for its inaugural Frank Mastrocola Bocce tournament. Twelve Teams consisting of members of the Everett Police Department, City officials, teachers and business owners will compete for $750 in first place money. Best of all, the day is designed to help Kiwanis fund the $10,000 it tries to give each year to Everett High School students. All proceeds from a fun day of competition, raffles and barbecue will help Kiwanis sustain its mission to help young citizens.

Come down to the Italian-American Club, 121 Pearl St., Malden, this Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cheer on friends while helping the future leaders of Everett . Please contact Kiwanis President Steve Rocco (617) 387-4180 with any questions.