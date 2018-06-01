Police Briefs 05-30-2018

Friday, 4/6

Paul Jerome, 28, 11 Fenwood Ave., Lynn, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license, failure to stop for police and operating motor vehicle without inspection sticker.

Saturday, 4/7

Laurent Beaubrun, 18, was arrested for receiving/buying stolen property, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of motor vehicle and speeding.

Jeff Beauvil, 22, 66 Veterans Ave., Everett, was arrested for giving false information to police, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, restricted way, not in possession of license, misleading police and failure to wear seat belt.

Guilherme DeSouza, 19, 4 Butterfield St., Lowell, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, 4/8

Ezer Pellissier, 46, 17 Ashland St., Malden, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation and failure to wear seat belt.