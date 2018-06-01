Major Shore Stabilization Project to Prevent Flooding

A $31.7 million shore stabilization project is about ready to get going full speed across the Mystic River in the coming months on Alford Street at the Charlestown Bus Yard, where a new coastal resiliency project will help stabilize the shoreline and hold tight during coastal flooding storms.

The project will also include a key and critical connector for the bike path from Everett into Boston just beyond the proposed Encore Boston Harbor bike/pedestrian bridge.

Andrew Brennan, senior director of Energy and the Environment for the MBTA, said the federal project came about due to the fact that the shoreline along the Mystic River was caving in and eroding away.

“The project for the T is a resiliency project,” he said. “The Mystic River is a tidal basin and the seawall is in danger due to tidal action. It’s a critical facility as about half of our bus passengers in the system ride a bus that originates out of the Charlestown yard…Were the seawall to continue to degrade, it would jeopardize the structural integrity of the building.”

The Yard is the genesis of nearly every bus that comes and goes through Everett, and operations were certainly threatened were the shore to continue eroding.

The project is now getting underway with Middlesex Corporation on the job and beginning to build a work area – pumping water out of the temporary space.

“They’re pumping the area now so they can work in an entirely dry area,” he said. “That’s what they’re doing now. I would say you’ll see an acceleration of work there in mid-June. You’ll see more and more construction this summer.”

A key part of rebuilding the seawall is also to protect from flooding.

“As we have more and more storms and larger storm surges and higher tides, the new seawall will withstand larger and stronger tidal influences,” he said. “Like any seawall, it has eroded and broken away. The new wall will hold up to bigger storms, bigger tides and larger storm surges, protecting the yard and everything near it.”

Another key amenity of the project is the fact that the MBTA has worked with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to include a nice bike/pedestrian path on top of the seawall once it’s finished. He said after they complete their project, the DCR will come in and build the path on top of it. That piece of bike/pedestrian pathway is only about 500 yards, but it would be a key piece to connect Boston to the proposed Mystic River bridge running from the Wynn casino in Everett to the Somerville T Station. The MBTA seawall path would allow those coming over the proposed bridge to access Sullivan Square and downtown Boston seamlessly.

Brennan said the project is almost entirely funded by the federal government’s Transportation Administration.