CHA Partners with Boston City FC to Offer Care for Players Medicine

Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), an academic community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north communities, is teaming up with Boston City FC, a men’s soccer club that competes in the North Atlantic Conference of the National Premier Soccer League, to provide sports medicine for the club’s players during the 2018 season.

“It is very exciting to partner with a club like Boston City FC, supporting world class athletes and the growth of soccer in our communities,” said Nick Wilson, CHA clinical team leader and physical therapist.

“The welfare of our players is obviously of prime importance to Boston City, so we are delighted to partner with CHA to provide the best treatment available,” noted the club’s managing director Craig Tornberg. “We are pleased to have another brand that is strong in our local community with a first-class reputation believe in our project and supports Boston City’s vision.”

Boston City FC’s certified Athletic Trainer Alexandra Blenis will work with CHA staff to be the first line in the diagnosis of any athletic injuries. Blenis will manage the process of players receiving care from CHA and will continue to liaise with Fitzgerald Physical Therapy Associates, as part of a multi-year partnership as the club’s preferred physical therapy provider. CHA, along with Fitzgerald and Blenis will provide top level solutions to injury prevention and treatment and rehabilitation services to the Boston city FC players.

CHA is an academic community health system committed to providing high quality care in Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north communities. CHA has expertise in primary care, specialty care and mental health/substance use services, as well as caring for diverse and complex populations. It includes three hospital campuses, a network of primary care and specialty practices and the Cambridge Public Health Dept. CHA patients have seamless access to advanced care through the system’s affiliation with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. CHA is a Harvard Medical School teaching affiliate and is also affiliated with Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine. For more information, visit www.challiance.org.