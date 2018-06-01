Appreciation:John Foresteire, Longtime School Administrator Remembered for Helping Everett Students and Interacting with People

John J. Foresteire is being remembered by family, friends and colleagues as a beloved Everett educator and administrator who enjoyed helping students and interacting with people, not only during his distinguished career in education, but in his years in retirement.

Mr. Foresteire, retired director of the Title I program in the Everett Public Schools, died on May 23 after a lengthy illness. He was 80.

Mr. Foresteire was the oldest brother of Everett Supt. of Schools Frederick F. Foresteire, and the esteemed administrator recalled how John was a positive role model for his three siblings throughout his life.

“I looked up to him and admired him so much – when John was in high school he was a great athlete,” said Frederick Foresteire. “He played football and ran track at Everett High School (Class of 1957). He got into playing handball at the YMCA and he was known around the area for how well he could play the sport.”

John J. Foresteire was a social studies teacher, became a guidance counselor and an adjustment counselor, and then director of the Title I program. He began his career on Sept. 1, 1962 and retired on Oct. 31, 2000.

Frederick Foresteire said it was his brother who inspired him to enter the field of education. The Foresteire children had taken the lead from their mother, Catherine, who had stressed the importance of education while they were growing up. John and Frederick’s sister, Eileen (Foresteire) Goepner, was also a schoolteacher. Another brother, Richard Foresteire, did not pursue a career in education, but his two children are teachers.

“John set a great example and was a special guy who was very popular among his colleagues and had many friends in school department and in the community,” said the superintendent of schools. “He was a good guy, that’s for sure.”

John Foresteire was also a great supporter of his brother Frederick’s leadership of the highly regarded Everett school system and its premier athletic program.

“John was right there along with me and I was appreciative of his support,” said Frederick Foresteire.

John Foresteire was enjoying his retirement years, spending time with friends in the area.

“He enjoyed his retirement because he enjoyed people,” said Frederick Foresteire.

A funeral service for John J. Foresteire will be held today at Cafasso and Sons Funeral Home, Everett.

Donations in memory of John J. Foresteire may be sent to the E Club.