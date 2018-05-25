State Rep Candidate Gerly Adrien Knocks on 2,500 Doors in Everett

Gerly Adrien, candidate for the Democratic primary for state representative, has completed knocking on 2,500 doors as of this past Sunday, May 21.

“When I decided to run for this seat, I said it was about our community. I want to meet and listen to everyone here in Everett. We make up this city, and we all have a voice. I am frankly tired of my opponents making false truths about the lack of work they are doing and am glad Everett is recognizing this as well,” she said.

Adrien said she has decided that this would be a people powered campaign, focusing on meeting as many people in Everett and she has done so.

In knocking doors, Adrien noted that everyone was very welcoming. They admire her ability to be able to take this risk and commitment. She said many people are happy to know she has experience in Finance, working with budgets and deficits because they acknowledge that is what is missing. Adrien has six-plus years in Finance and Management, where she was able to decrease a $10 million deficit down to $100,000, raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, and meet fiscal goals.

Currently, Adrien is the finance and grants manager for Boston University Medical Center’s Hematology and Oncology section, where she supports the researchers who are working to prevent and cure cancer, sickle cell, and blood-related diseases. Adrien is also a candidate for her MBA at Boston University, focusing on finance and health sector management.

In 2016, Adrien ran for state representative for the 28th Middlesex District as a first-time candidate with no name recognition and fell just 600 votes short of winning. She is running again to continue the fight to improve education, economic development and quality of life for the people of Everett.

“We need strong, new leadership, who will actually produce results and not just talk,” she said. “I am proud to run for this seat because Everett needs a real leader who will take a stand for us, especially on our financial needs.”

The Democratic primary election date is Tuesday, September 4. To reach Adrien, please call her at 617-835-8267 or email at gerly@gerlyadrien.com.