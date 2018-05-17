State Rep Joe McGonagle Announces Campaign Kickoff

State Rep. Joe McGonagle announced this week that he has collected well over 500 signatures and will be seeking re-election to represent the 28th Middlesex District (Everett) in the state legislature.

McGonagle also announced he will be celebrating his campaign kickoff event on Saturday, May 19, at 9 a.m. The event will take place at Anthony’s of Malden at 105 Canal Street, Malden, MA 02148.

“I have been out knocking on doors in our community – and the message I’ve heard is that it’s important we have a strong experienced leader fighting for our District on Beacon Hill,” he said. “I am humbled and grateful to serve the people of Everett as your State Representative and look forward to meeting all of my friends, both new and old, on Saturday, May 19th at my campaign kickoff.”

To RSVP: send an email joe@joemcgonagle.com.

McGonagle’s personal career in public service goes back to 2002, but his roots in his Everett and his desire to give back to the community he has always called home goes back generations. McGonagle was raised in a family that gave much to the community and is proud to be a third generation City official. His father was a Lt. Col. In the U.S. Army and served on the Everett City Council and his grandfather was a member of the Everett School Committee. Joe was elected in November 2014, after becoming the only challenger in Massachusetts to defeat an incumbent in the Democratic Primary Election.