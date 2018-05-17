Guerline Alcy Presents Art Expo in Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month

Guerline Alcy, a long time Everett resident, is announcing her annual arts exposition in celebrating Haitian Heritage Month.

Haitian Heritage Month is a celebration of Haitian Heritage and culture during the whole month of May. This event is in collaboration with the Parlin Library.

The event details are at the Parlin Library, located at 410 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 19.

For Alcy, this is a way to celebrate artists from all over Massachusetts who have taken the time to create beautiful art pieces. She hosts this annual event as an avid art lover and wants to continue to promote arts in Everett.

Other artists/participants include Paris Street Gallery, In-Sight Art Gallery, Z-Gallery, Christopher Baron, Nixon Leger, Yves Rigaud, Fabrice Dorante, Roberson Joseph, Edna Chery, A’Key Peintre, Isabella Mara Febbo, Emmanuel Santana Pierre and Duken Delpe.

Please come by and get to meet the artists. This will be a free event open to the public.