Everett Elementary Students Participate in Regional Science Fair

Fifteen Everett Public Schools (EPS) middle school students participated in the 2018 Region IV Massachusetts State Science and Engineering Fair at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. The students earned invitations to the regional science fair by receiving gold, silver, or bronze stars in this year’s EPS District-Wide Science Fair.

Parlin School eighth-grader Bertha Posada-Villanueva received honorable mention for her project, “Perceiving Light with a Spectrophotometer,” which earns her a spot in the June 2 State Science Fair in Worcester. Posada-Villanueva’s science teacher is Jack Cash.

Keverian School sixth-graders Emily De Souza and Marcie Simonini teamed up on the project “Wifi Blocker,” which examines the ideal material to block a wireless signal. Their teacher is Katelyn Crossley.

Whittier School eighth graders Breetika Maharajan and Dina Munguia collaborated on “Homemade Stain Fighting Solutions,” which utilized eco-friendly ingredients. Their science teacher is Joe Lento.

“It was a jam-packed day of discovery,” said EPS Director of Science Ann Ritchie. “UMass Lowell engineering students were on hand to interact with the students and share projects and prototypes that address real-world challenges.”

Added Joseph Hartman, Dean of the Francis College of Engineering at UMass Lowell, “We hope the event inspires not only incoming UMass Lowell students but also those in middle and high school who will get a sense of what they can achieve with an education in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.”